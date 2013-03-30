Kendrick Lamar Announces Spring Tour

Kendrick Lamar revealed his plans to set out on a North American tour that may hit a college or university campus near you soon. During the Verge Campus Tour, the Compton native will make 33 stops beginning with a show in Las Vegas March 29. There’s no word as to if any of his TDE brethren will appear, but many shows will also feature DJ/Dim Mak label head Steve Aoki.

Noticing the conflicting dates, we can’t help but wonder how this will affect Lamar’s appearances on the previously announced Yahoo! On The Road tour, during which he was scheduled to grace the stage with artists like Jay-Z, J. Cole, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, The Lumineers, FUN., and more during its United States leg. Perhaps he’s just eating like that, since it was also announced that Lamar would perform a Lollapalooza. Applaud the young brother if such is the case.

Nevertheless, we suggest that you check out K. Dot’s live show in any capacity if you have the chance. We’ve seen a few that were phenomenal, and word on the block is that he’s gotten even better.

The Verge Campus Tour is sponsored by Karmaloop.com, eMuze.com, and Neff Headwear. It’s also worth noting that certain shows will be private, and others will be reserved for the student body. All of that is made clear in the show dates below.

03-29 Las Vegas, NV – 1 Oak

03-30 San Bernadino, CA – Paid Dues Festival

04-01 Iowa City, IA – Iowa Memorial Union

04-04 Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University +

04-05 Atlanta, GA – Private

04-06 Atlanta, GA – Georgia State University

04-07 Tallahassee, FL – Florida State +

04-09 Orlando, FL – University of Central Florida *

04-10 Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina-Charlotte

04-11 Columbus, OH – Ohio State University * (students only)

04-12 Auburn Hills, MI – Oakland University (Meadowbrook Music Festival) * (students only)

04-13 Athens, OH – Ohio University (#fest) *

04-14 Buffalo, NY – University of Buffalo *

04-17 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

04-18 Kent, OH – Kent State University *+

04-19 Storrs, CT – UConn *+

04-21 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center *

04-22 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

04-23 Fairfax, VA – Private

04-24 Durham, NC – Duke University *+

04-25 Williamsburg, VA – William & Mary

04-26 New Britain, CT – Central CT State *

04-27 Cortland, NY – SUNY Cortland *

04-28 Waltham, MA – Private

04-29 Newark, DE – University of Delaware

04-30 Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T

05-01 Fairfield, CT – Fairfield University +

05-03 Ithaca, NY – Private

05-04 Watertown, NY – SUNY Jefferson

05-11 Columbia, MD – Sweetlife Festival

05-04 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Beach Music and Arts Festival

06-07 New York, NY – Governors Ball

06-29 Los Angeles, CA – BET Experience

* with Steve Aoki

+ Closed to General Public

Photo: TDE