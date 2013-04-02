KiD CuDi ft. Too $hort – “Girls” [LISTEN]

Having already declared his forthcoming album INDICUD great, KiD CuDi is letting the music speak for itself from here forward. With that said, we receive the third leak from his project with “Girls,” featuring Too $hort.

“I see pretty girls everywhere I go,” sings CuDi on the hypnotic chorus. Sounds simple enough right? Of course it is, but it’s the G.O.O.D. Music artist’s knack for padding hooks with eerie, spot-on harmonies that gives the record such an anthemic feel. In other words, don’t be surprised if you hear folks emphatically reciting Mr. Solo Dolo’s latest jam as soon as tomorrow.

All of CuDi’s dominant artistic traits, most notably his brutal honesty, allow him to flourish on “Girls,” but it’s Too $hort’s verse of prophetic playeristic quotes rivaling anything in Dolemite’s vast catalogue that proves to be the icing on the cake. Considering the Oakland legend’s recent run in with, or should be say runaway from the law, we’ll say that he’s still the same O.G.

Nevertheless, CuDi’s INDICUD drops April 23, and is available for pre-order on iTunes. See the tracklist for the Cleveland rapper’s third solo album here, and feast your ears to “Girls” below.

