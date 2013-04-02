Jay-Z Opens Roc Nation Sports, Signs New York Yankees’ Robinson Cano [PHOTOS]

If Jay-Z is anything, he is ambitious. The rapper/mogul is opening a sports representation agency called Roc Nation Sports and his first client is New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano.

ESPN journalist Darren Rovell broke the news via Twitter. “BREAKING: Jay Z To Open Sports Representation Agency, Roc Nation Sports. 1st client is Robinson Cano,” he tweeted. “Yes, Jay Z, in order to rep NBA players, must get rid of his Nets share, but he’s open to doing that.”

Cano left his agent, Scott Boras, to sign on the dotted line with Hova, reports ESPN. Roc Nation will be representing athletes in a partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) that will be called Roc Nation Sports.

“At this point in my career, I am ready to take a more active role in my endeavors on and off the field,” said Cano in a statement. “I am confident that the pairing of Roc Nation Sports and CAA Sports will be essential in helping me accomplish my short- and long-term goals. I am making this important decision now so I can keep my focus on helping the Yankees succeed in 2013, while minimizing any distractions for me and my teammates.”

That the Brooklyn rapper is making moves in professional sports shouldn’t be a surprise. Besides being a minority, and influential, owner of the Brooklyn Nets, in November 2012, star New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz signed a management deal with Roc Nation.

Word is that Jay-Z is planning to become a certified agent himself in baseball, followed by basketball and football. But in order to rep basketball players it would mean giving up is stake in the Nets.

“Because of my love of sports, it was a natural progression to form a company where we can help top athletes in various sports the same way we have been helping artists in the music industry for years,” said Jay-Z in a statement.

