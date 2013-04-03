KiD CuDi – INDICUD Snippets [LISTEN]

KiD CuDi has been in the news for a variety of G.O.O.D. reasons, the most shocking of them being the official announcement that he would be parting ways with the house that Kanye West built during a visit to Power 106 in Los Angeles yesterday.

Now that that’s off his back, the Mr. Solo Dolo is moving forward with his third studio album INDICUD, which fans receive an early preview of today courtesy of Amazon.

Before folks get too excited, be clear that these are just 30-second snippets from the 18 track project. The Cleveland rapper has already leaked and performed a bevy of songs from INDICUD, and most recently dropped his latest single “Girls,” featuring Too $hort.

Other guest appearances on the album will include Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Michael Bolton, A$AP Rocky, Father John Misty, Haim and RZA. CuDi made sure to keep a majority of those out of the snippets, which you can hear below. Also be sure to hit the following page to hear the “Make Em Say” artist freestyle to Chris Brown’s “Fine China.”

1. The Resurrection Of Scott Mescudi

2. Unf***wittable

3. Just What I Am f/ King Chip

4. Young Lady f/ Father John Misty

5. King Wizard

6. Immortal

7. Solo Dolo Part II f/ Kendrick Lamar

8. Girls f/ Too Short

9. New York City Rage Fest

10. Red Eye f/ Haim

11. Mad Solar

12. Beez f/ RZA

13. Brothers f/ King Chip & A$AP Rocky

14. Burn Baby Burn

15. Lord Of The Sad And Lonely

16. Cold Blooded

17. Afterwards (Bring Yo Friends) f/ Michael Bolton & King Chip

18. The Flight Of The Moon Man

—

Photo: Complex

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »