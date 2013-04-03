Iggy Azalea – “Slo” [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea will be the covergirl on issue nos. 4 of Hunger Magazine due out tomorrow. With that news, we receive an avant-garde-esque visual for the former Grand Hustle artist’s Trap Gold mixtape track “Slo.”

Renowned fashion photographer Rankin shot the black-and-white video, which speaks highly to the Aussie bombshell’s affinity for high end couture. This sets the scene for Azalea to spill her soul about a crumbling love.

Diplo and Fki produced the record, which features subtle synths and chords that creates its ambient melody that sounds very reminiscent to wailing.

Azalea’s currently preparing her full length debut album, The New Classic, which is scheduled to drop sometime this Summer. The project’s first single “Work” is very house-heavy production wise, and also recently received a video just weeks ago. See more of Iggy Azalea in Issue 4 of Hunger due out tomorrow, and visit Hunger TV for more details.

The treatment for “Slo” can be seen below.

Photo: YouTube