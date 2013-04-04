50 Cent Discusses Business Ventures In ‘Music Is My Sport’ Feature [VIDEO]

50 Cent is on undoubtedly one of Hip-Hop’s greatest rags to riches tales ever. Having ascended to one of the culture’s most successful figures, despite being previously most known for getting shot nine times, the G-Unit frontman is focused on the release of his forthcoming album Street King Immortal and boxing promotions company SMS Promotions. He discussed this and more in a feature with Vevo titled “Music Is My Sport.”

“If you saw where I come from versus where I’m at now, you wouldn’t believe how many changes I’ve been through,” began 50. “People have expectations about people like me. The life I live, the music I make, the world I come from, they assume that you’re a certain way. I’ve had to fight against being typecast my whole career.”

With over 15 years in the game and 10 years since he released Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, 50 has broken down many of those barriers. He’s currently looking to build the SMS Promotions brand, and admits the similarities between boxing and rap drew him in.

“SMS promotions is like a dream for me. It allows me to live vicariously through the fighters that are around it. I’m not a fighter, but I get a chance to be one every now and then.”

See 50 talk more about business ventures as a artist, actor, author and a boxing promoter in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube