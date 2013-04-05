Ace Hood – “Have Mercy” [VIDEO]

If “Bugatti” was the perfect storm for the clubs, Ace Hood hopes his latest effort will be that for the streets. The dark track, titled “Have Mercy,” features the We The Best Music Group artist weaving his way through a hard hitting beat, mixing personal tales with standard braggadocios rap.

The record receives an equally dark visual, in which the former XXL Freshman runs the town in his Porsche Panamera. Cut scenes of churches and crosses reaffirm some of the cut’s religious undertones, as the chorus chants “Have Mercy on a real n***a, ’cause I’m sinning everyday Lord.”

The beat comes courtesy of New Jersey producer Cardiak, whose clear chemistry with Ace Hood can be heard on previous work, including Starvation 2 cut “Trailer.”

Artists like Meek Mill, Plies, French Montana, and Kevin Cossom appeared on the aforementioned mixtape, so we can only assume that the Florida MC will up the ante on his forthcoming album Trials & Tribulations, which is scheduled to hit stores July 16.

See the treatment for “Have Mercy” below.

Photo: YouTube