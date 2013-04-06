J. Cole & Miguel Perform “Power Trip” At Barclays Center [VIDEO]

Miguel is currently traveling the country with Alicia Keys on the Set The World On Fire tour, which reached its Brooklyn stop last night. Attendees at the Barclays Center were in for a treat, as the singer brought out J. Cole to perform “Power Trip” live for the very first time.

The scene was set when the “Adorn” singer halted the show, much to the surprise of onlookers, and said “I just realized we’re in Brooklyn. I could have sworn that the last time I talked to Cole, he was in town.” That sounded the cue for the band to dive into a live rendition of the track’s sweeping production. Before you knew it, Light-Skinned Jermaine was on stage alongside a crooning Miguel giving his best harmonies and bars.

“Power Trip” is already an amazing record for Cole that has been met with much fanfare, and after seeing it on stage, some could argue that it sounded all the more better live. One thing’s for certain though. This will not be the last time the duo performs the record, which is scheduled to appear on the Roc Nation rapper’s second studio album Born Sinner.

See the footage from the concert below.

Photo: YouTube