Slaughterhouse Hit the Road for European Tour

Outside of the “problems” with Benzino, the members of Slaughterhouse are making sure to continue doing what they do best and keeping themselves buried within music.

As they continue to promote their debut self titled album, the group of Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5’9” and Crooked I will be packing up their bags and heading to Europe for their upcoming European Tour.

Although the four have been placing more focus on pushing their solo projects, the fans want what they want and Slaughterhouse is ensuring that they provide the temporary fix for such an addiction.

Even with all of the solo tracks, who else has been looking for a new Slaughterhouse track?

“The stage will be brought down like it always is,” Joe Budden announced in a statement. “This is what we live for, see you there.” Here are the dates and the locations for the European Tour: Wednesday, January 20 Amsterdam, Holland Melkweg

Friday, January 22 Hengelo, Holland, Metropool

Saturday, January 23 Stockholm, Sweden Gota Kollare

Sunday, January 24 Warsaw, Poland, The Fresh

Wednesday, January 27 Copenhagen, Denmark, Loppen

Thursday, January 28 Bergins Norway, Verftet

Friday, January 29 Trondheim, Norway, Kjopmannagata

Saturday, January 30, Oslo, Norway, Bla

Sunday, January 31 Helsinski, Finland Virgin Oil Co.

Tuesday, February 2 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music

Wednesday, February 3 Budapest, Hungary A38

Thursday, February 4 Vienna, Austria, Planet

Friday, February 5 Zürich, Switzerland Dynamo

Saturday, February 6 Biel, Switzerland Coupole