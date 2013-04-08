Jay-Z & Roc Nation Partner With The Universal Music Group

When Jay-Z rapped, “Baby I’m a boss, I dunno what they do, I don’t get dropped, I dropped the label,” on The Blueprint 3‘s “On To The Next One,” he wasn’t kidding. Hova announced today that Roc Nation has partnered with the Universal Music Group to become a standalone label. Rihanna and Jay-Z’s new albums will be released via Roc Nation/UMG.

“In just five years, Roc Nation has established itself as one of the most successful brands in music with a reputation for developing some of today’s most influential and popular talent, said Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG, in a press statement. “Not only does this agreement provide a dynamic platform for Roc Nation’s exciting emerging artists, it extends our relationship with the extraordinary Rihanna and represents a homecoming for JAY Z-a brilliant artist and entrepreneur, who has been a creative cornerstone of our company.”

Roc Nation’s previous titles, for example J. Cole’s debut Cole World: The Sideline Story, were released via Columbia Records.

Jay-Z is very familiar with the Universal Music Group. Roc-a-fella signed a joint venture with Def Jam, part of the Universal Music Group, in 1996. Also, the rapper/mogul was famously appointed president of the Def Jam label in 2004, signing the Roots and Rihanna during his stint. He left Def Jam at the very beginning of 2008, and founded Roc Nation the same year.

“We are looking forward to working with Lucian and the incredible team he’s assembled at Universal,” said Jay-Z in a press statement. “We would like to applaud Lucian for collaborating with us to strike a new age deal. This agreement presents a unique opportunity for Roc Nation’s artists-being able to continue to operate as an independent label with the strength, power and reach of the best major. I look forward to a long and prosperous collaboration with UMG. It feels good to be home.”

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Just last week, Jay-Z announced the creation of Roc Nations Sports, a sports management agency with its first signing being New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano.

Also, the Made In America Festival will be returning in 2013 to Philadelphia on Labor Day Weekend (August 31 – Sept. 1), Peep the trailer below.

Jay-Z wins, again.

Photo: Roc Nation