A$AP Rocky Says Dark Skin Women Shouldn’t Wear Red Lipstick [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky has long dubbed himself the “pretty motherf-cker” in his songs, and is now offering questionable beauty tips to women. The Harlem rap star said that women of dark complexion should avoid wearing red lipstick, further adding only women with fairer complexions can pull the look off.

In an interview with fashion website, The Coveteur, Rocky discusses his daily grooming regimen and other details, such as using witch hazel to cleanse his skin. The “F-ckin Problems” rapper even talked up how he cares for his signature braids, which includes just washing his hair once per week. The interview takes a turn, however, when Rocky shares his thoughts on women wearing makeup and the dropping the red lipstick bomb in that discussion.

A quote from A$AP Rocky’s interview:

But for real, for me, I feel like with the red lipstick thing it all depends on the pair of complexion. I’m just being for real. You have to be fair skinned to get away with that. Just like if you were to wear like—f-cking for instance, what do dark skin girls have that you know fair skinned girls can’t do… Purple lipstick? Naw, that looks stupid on all girls!

Although reaction to the quote has been mild thus far, several women responded to Rocky’s advice by posting photos via social media. One Twitter user tweeted, “As a dark skin woman, I really wish ASAP ROCKY would tell me that I shouldn’t wear red lipstick,” complete with photo.

This has the potential to explode, so buckle up. Check out photos from the Coveteur shoot in the gallery.

[spotted at VIBE]

—

Photo: The Coveteur

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »