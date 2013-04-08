Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Trip To Cuba Was Approved By The U.S. Treasury Department

Just about anything Jay-Z and Beyoncé do will draw detractors, just for sake of it. Case in point, the happy couple’s trip to Cuba to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary caused Republicans to write a letter demanding their trip be investigated. However, its turns out the Carter’s trip to the island nation was officially sanctioned by the United States.

Reuters reports:

American pop star Beyonce and rapper husband Jay Z visited Havana last week on a cultural trip that was fully licensed by the United States Treasury Department, according to a source familiar with the trip. Beyonce and Jay Z celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in the Cuban capital, where big crowds greeted them as they strolled hand in hand through the city and posed for pictures with admiring Cubans. The longstanding U.S. trade embargo against Cuba prevents most Americans from traveling to the island without a license granted by the U.S. government, though President Barack Obama’s administration has eased restrictions on travel to Cuba for academic, religious or cultural programs.

And there you have it.

Florida Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Mario Diaz-Balart sent a letter to the Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the Treasury Department

inquiring about the couple’s trip and demanding an investigation.

Way to use those tax dollars for such important matters as where musicians and moguls choose to travel.

