KiD CuDi ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Solo Dolo Pt. 2” [LISTEN]

KiD CuDi‘s Indicud may be the latest high-profile album to be a victim of Internet piracy, but he isn’t too upset. “I aint trippin bout my album leakin. Im the best. Love it. April 23,” tweeted the former G.O.O.D. Music artist. With that, we receive one of the more anticipated tracks from the record, “Solo Dolo Pt. 2.”

Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar appears along side the Cleveland native on the track, and basically owns it. No seriously, CuDi spits just a few bars before giving the TDE rapper a majority of the airtime between a catchy chorus and a potent verse.

The ambient production comes courtesy of Mr. Solo Dolo himself, who laced the record with chords that would sound at home on a movie score. That and hard-hitting drums were the perfect palette for the duo to lyrically spazz on the record with their distinctly dynamic styles.

After hearing “Solo Dolo Pt. 2” and earlier leaks like “Girls,” featuring Too $hort, Indicud sounds like it will make up for the experimental and much to be desired WZRD. Hear the snippets for CuDi’s latest work here, and be sure to pre-order the album on iTunes. Support good music.

Feast your ears to “Solo Dolo Pt. 2” below.

Photo: Complex