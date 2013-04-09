Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge Perform “I Declare War” On Fallon [VIDEO]

Last night, there were at least three killers on NBC. Ghostface Killah and Adrian Younge hit Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to perform “I Declare War” off their forthcoming collaborative album, Twelve Reasons To Die. As usual, the Roots held down the beats while Tony Starks also brought along his Wu-Tang brethren Masta Killa and Killah Priest.

That image of Ghostface playing the conductor while the white girl from Adrian Younge’s band is singing, as well as his matching two-tone Wallabees, is simply priceless.

You can stream Ghostface and Adrian Younge’s Twelve Reasons To Die project right here. The latter handles all of the album’s pristine production.

Twelve Reasons To Die is in stores April 16 via RZA’s Soul Temple Records. Besides Killah Priest and Masta Killa, the album also features appearances from RZA, U-God, Inspectah Deck and more. 2013 marks the 20th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan, which means talk of an official Wu-Tang Clan reunion have already beghun.

Watch Ghostface, Adrian Younge, Masta Killa and Killah Priest perform “I Declare War” below.

Photo: NBC