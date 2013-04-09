Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Over “Gold Digger” Sample

Eight years later, Kanye West is still being chased by the gold diggers. This time however, it’s over a sample featured in his 2005 classic hit single “Gold Digger.”

MTV News reports that West is being sued by the family of the late David Pryor – whose group Thunder & Lightning held an original clip Kanye West sampled from the group’s 1974 track “Bumpin’ Bus Stop.” Now the late artists’ children are coming to collect.

Apparently, Pryor’s voice can be heard repeating “get down” for 13 seconds in the hook to “Gold Digger,” where Ye says “get down, girl, go ‘head get down.” Pryor’s children, Trena Steward and Lorenzo Pryor each own a quarter of “Bumpin’ Bus Stop” and are looking to receive “millions of dollars” for the copyright infringement. But that’s not all…

Per AllHipHop.com, this RICO/Copyright Infringement suit allegedly arrives as part of a whole scheme that Kanye West and various labels – including Roc-a-Fella Records, Bad Boy Records, Island Def Jam, Caroline Distribution, Stones Throw Records, Bomb Hip-Hop Records, Autumn Games, and Activision – were a part of, taking Pryor’s unauthorized sample and using it on a “massive scale” for the past 15 years. While it seems a little crazy that a song clip would spark a whole copyright crime ring, fair is fair in the legal system. Is it worth millions of dollars though?

And here we thought the biggest gold diggers Kanye West knew were Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian, allegedly. Go figure.

Photo: Damon Winter/NYT