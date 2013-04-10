Sean “Diddy” Combs Spotted Kissing Kate Upton?

Is the Bad Boy Records founder going down a swirly path, allegedly? Reportedly, Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted kissing and dating Kate Upton.

Word is that Diddy, 43, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, 20, were seen locking lips in Miami in late March.

The New York Daily News reports:

After the 20-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl said she was single on Valentine’s Day and had broken up with star Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, she was spotted a little over a month later, on March 24, sucking face with Diddy, 43, at club LIV in Miami Beach. “They were kissing, they weren’t hiding it,” an eyewitness tells Confidenti@l. Earlier that night, Diddy, hosting a bash at the club, had tweeted: “Miami … Ain’t no party like a @iamdiddy party … Meet me at Club Liv 2nite #CIROCBOYZ in the building!!!” The curvy Upton soon joined him in the VIP section and she and the hip-hop mogul stayed together, partying late into the night. Following their hot hookup in South Beach, the duo met up again in New York, sharing an intimate dinner together at Gemma in the Bowery Hotel on Thursday.

This news is certainly not going to go over well with Cassie, who Diddy has been tied to for a long minute now. The mogul even “claimed” her last year. Cassie, a singer and sometimes model herself, is scheduled to drop a mixtape called Rockabyebaby on April 11.

Diddy, who recently launched AQUAhydrate fitness water with Mark Wahlberg, performed at Wrestlemania 29 this past weekend.

Photo: GQ