Big Sean & Girlfriend Naya Rivera Attend 42 Premiere In L.A. [PHOTOS]

Last night, Big Sean attended the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Jackie Robinson biopic 42. No big deal, except he happened to be hand in hand with his new girlfriend, Glee actress Naya Rivera.

Reports Just Jared:

Naya Rivera and her new boyfriend Big Sean debut their relationship on the red carpet at the premiere of the new film 42 on Tuesday (April 9) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old Glee actress holding hands with Sean as they walked the carpet, spywitnesses tell JustJared.com.

Naya was first spotted with Sean while helping him celebrate his 25th birthday in Las Vegas a couple weeks ago with a surprise party.

“@nayarivera was in on it too, lookin good… I really had no idea about this…” Sean tweeted the night of the party.

Naya and Sean were spotted attending the Rihanna concert at the Staples Center this week as well!