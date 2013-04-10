Kid Cudi Pushes Indicud Release Date Up

What’s likely a direct result of it leaking earlier this week, KiD CuDi announced plans to push forward the release on his third solo album Indicud. The project, originally scheduled to drop April 23, is now slated to release in digital and physical form April 16.

“Ok so, INDICUD will be released April 16th now. Physical and digitally!! SPREAD THE WORD!!,” tweeted the former G.O.O.D. Music artist. From there, CuDi embraced the love he received from fans excited by the news and even alluded to the LP’s special presentation. “The album packaging is dope. Cant wait for everyone to have the official Shyte.”

While the verdict is still out on the full album (many have mixed reviews), it does don a some very quality tracks in “Solo Dolo Pt. 2,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, the Too $hort assisted “Girls,” and “King Wizard.”

Mind you, CuDi recently emancipated himself from the G.O.O.D. Music collective, and is currently focusing on his own label Wicked Awesome and acts like friend King Chip.

If pirating isn’t your thing, whet your appetites with the snippets for the album here. Be sure to cop up on Indicud next Tuesday.

