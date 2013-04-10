Big K.R.I.T. – King Remembered In Time Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Surprise, suprise Internets, as southern lyricist Big K.R.I.T. returns to the blogosphere with his 11th mixtape, King Remembered In Time. As per usual, the Mississippi rapper provides more a free album here with 17-tracks of original material, among which is “R.E.M.,” and a bevy of features.

The Def Jam rapper revealed the title in a previous interview at Atlanta’s Tree Sounds studio some months back, and now we finally receive the full project. The production was handled exclusively by K.R.I.T., with exception to one song produced by 9th Wonder.

Among the featured artists on the tape are Bun B, Ashton Jones, Future, Trinidad Jame$, BJ The Chicago Kid, Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA.

This is K.R.I.T.’s first formal release since he dropped his debut album Live From the Underground in 2012, which many deemed underwhelming. Hopefully this will whet your appetites, as he preps his second solo release late this year.

The King Remembered In Time is also setting out on a west coast tour. See that schedule on the following page, and stream/download the full mixtape below.

01. Purpose [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

02. Shine On (Feat. Bun B) [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

03. Talkin Bout Nothing [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

04. King Without A Crown [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

05. REM [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

06. Meditate [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

07. Serve This Royalty [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

08. Good 2getha (Feat. Ashton Jones) [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

09. Just Last Week (Feat. Future) (Snippet) [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

10. My Trunk (Feat. Trinidad Jame$) [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

11. How U Luv That (Feat. Big SANT) [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

12. Only One (Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Smoke DZA) [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

13. Banana Clip Theory [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

14. Life Is A Gamble (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid) [Prod. By 9th Wonder]

15. WTF [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

16. Bigger Picture [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

17. Multi Til The Sun Die [Prod. By Big K.R.I.T.]

—

Photo: Def Jam