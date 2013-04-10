Sean “Diddy” Combs Is Not Sleeping With Kate Upton

Cassie can breathe a little bit easier. News broke this morning said that Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly spotted kissing Kate Upton in Miami late last month. However, both the Bad Boy Records founder and the swimsuit model refute these claims.

TMZ reports:

Sad news from the Diddy camp … the rap mogul says he’s 100%, positively NOT having s-xual relations with model Kate Upton … despite the fact it would be totally awesome if true.

Reports surfaced this morning that Diddy and Double-Diddy were spotted making out at a NY restaurant last week … and the Internet instantly exploded with jealousy.

But Diddy says it just ain’t true … tweeting, “Attn all Media. I don’t even know Kate Upton personally! I’m not dating her! What’s being reported is not true. END of story!”

A rep for Kate also tells TMZ … Kate and Diddy “barely know each other” and they are definitely not dating.