Ace Hood Gets “Ruthless” With New Project

It’s on and popping as Ace Hood takes another swing at the mic as he drops his sophomore album Ruthless today on We Da Best/Def Jam Records. Fueled by his new single “Overtime” featuring the rocking vocals of Akon, Ace Hood told Hip-Hop Wired, “I would put Ruthless as the number one album. Not just cause it’s me, because it’s my album, just cause of the message I’m trying to get out with this album. I got a record on there called “Take a Toast” where I just feel like music is no longer music, it’s a celebration. So at the end of the day it’s more of a personal album. I still got a lot of hood bangers but we still got some records for the women as well. I just gave them my struggles and my grind on this album. This album is a big album!”

The star of DJ Khaled ‘s We Da Best music label, Ace Hood, is also feeling the pressure as the company’s flagship artist and also spoke how he hooked up with the renowned Miami based DJ. “I didn’t even have hopes of getting a record deal. I just wanted to perform at his birthday bash.”

Fate stepped in however and changed things.

“Khaled took a look at me and he said he seen something within me that I couldn’t see within me. So he sent me the “I’m So Hood” instrumental and I rapped over that record, ended up turning it in and I’ve been the face of that music and been holding that label on my back ever since.”

With support of some of Florida’s biggest heavyweights like T-Pain and Rick Ross as well as Ludacris, Jeremiah, LLoyd, and Jazmine Sullivan collaborating on the Ruthless, Ace Hood has high hopes of taking We Da Best to another level with Ruthless.

“You can expect me to take We Da Best to another brand, to another height,” he added. “ We gonna build just a bigger brand than Ace Hood. We gone put Ace Hood in magazines, we gone have a clothing line, we gone build our brand. We’re gonna build our company into one of the biggest companies in the world!”

Stay tuned to Hip-Hop Wired for our upcoming feature with the Broward County MC.