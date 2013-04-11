Trick Daddy Stepped To Lil Wayne & Got Him Kicked Out Of King Of Diamonds? [PHOTOS]

Trick Daddy and Lil Wayne are far from friends. Reportedly, Da Mayor of Dade County rolled up to the King Of Diamonds strip club while Weezy was hosting a party to check the rapper over the comments he said about the city of Miami during his infamous anti-Miami Heat rant.

Vlad TV reports that on Monday night (April 8), Trick Daddy walked 4o t0 50 deep into the newly renovated gentleman’s club looking for Young Money’s Mack Maine and Weezy. The “Take It To The House” rapper eventually confronted Tunechi and a witness said the Miami rapper tossed a cigarette at the YMCMB rapper’s face. With the ish about to hit the fan, Wayne was allegedly escorted out of the club.

Back in late February, Trick Daddy called out Wayne for his remarks about Miami during an interview on 99 Jamz. “If nobody likes it, they can die tonight. I don’t care who gets offended by what I say, I rep my city and I don’t care who disrespects it. When they lease is up, they can leave,” said Trick. “We have to stick together as radio, as artists, as DJs and as fans of the music as a whole.”

Has Lil Wayne’s Miami pass been revoked? Let us know what you think in the comments. Check out flicks of Weezy in KOD in the gallery.

Photo: Wireimage, TMZ

