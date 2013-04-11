Ghostface Killah – “Rise Of The Black Suits” [VIDEO]

Here we have a video for Ghostface Killah’s “Rise Of The Black Suits.” The clip is actually for the Apollo Brown produced version of the song.

While Ghost Deini and Adrian Younge are collaborating on Twelve Reasons To Die, there is also a version of the LP that features the production of Detroit’s Brown. Said version, called The Brown Tape, will be available on cassette tape only and can be picked up on Record Store Day, along with the Twelve Reasons To Die comic book, when you buy the proper version of the album at participating stores.

As for the video, there is no Ghostface to be seen but nevertheless there is plenty of action going down that includes a few bloody murders, a coke sniffing chick in lingere and a boom box. The moody beat is a nice backdrop for the visual and the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s movie scene ready rhymes.

Watch the video for “Rise Of The Black Suits” below.

Photo: YouTube