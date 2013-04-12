Curren$y Says Collaborative Album With Wiz Khalifa is Done [VIDEO]

Curren$y has openly deemed himself “the rapper who mastered all flows,” but very seldom does he receive the credit he deserves for his digital prowess. The unsung hero continues to show rappers how move on these Internet streets with the latest installment of his Jernts With Spitta series “Fly U.”

Here, viewers follow Spitta during a recent trip to Los Angeles, where he and Wiz Khalifa completed their long awaited collaborative project Live In Concert, which saw numerous delays due to issues with sample clearances.

CJ Wallis directed and edited the footage, and made sure to place a few of Curren$y’s tweets. One of which read, “#LiveInConcert signed sealed and ready to be delivered get ready.” Unfortunately, the New Orleans MC kept the cameraman at bay while he and the Taylor Gang frontman were in the studio.

We also get to see Curren$y take the stage at University of Southern California’s “Gearfest,” where he performed a bevy of tracks, including “Full Metal” from his 2011 project with The Alchemist, Covert Coup.

Hope this means fans will get Live In Concert sooner than later. See more in “Fly U” below.

—

Photo: YouTube