Common & Coca!ne 80s – “Congratulations” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Common over more No I.D. production? Yes, please. The Chicago MC once again hooks up with Coca!ne 80’s for a new joint called “Congratulations.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper is in story mode with this one, lyrically recounting his boy’s wedding, to a woman that might not have been an ideal choice.

“Stay in tune, there’s a lot going through my mind, got up this morning smelling like fumes of wine/My mans had his bachelor’s, an exclusive time/We getting ready now, he about to walk the aisle, a pimp’s funeral, but we gon’ walk in style/I’m feeling proud, yet I’m feeling funny, and it ain’t cause this ni–a still owe me money.”

No I.D. hooks up a jazzy, key filled instrumental that could easily slip into any progressive wedding playlist. Common will be dropping his first ever mixtape this year, before he releases his next proper album in the fall. For the LP he plans to collaborate with the likes of Travi$ Scott, 88-Keys and Hit-Boy, among others.

Photo: Coca!ne 80s