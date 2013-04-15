DMX Says Iyanla: Fix My Life “Made His Image Worse”

DMX is not a fan of the episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life that he starred in this weekend. According to the Yonkers rapper, the show was set up under false pretenses and only hurt his image.

On the episode, life coach Iyanla Vanzant traveled to Yonkers to meet with the rapper. At the start of the show it is revealed that DMX was seeking help to deal with his constant womanizing. However, the season premiere episode of the OWN network program focused on his substance abuse problems and his relationship with his family, particularly with his estranged wife and their son.

A press representative for the “Get At Me Dog” rapper issued the following statement:

“DMX agreed to be a guest on “Iyanla: Fix My Life” with the understanding that she would be helping his relationships with his ten children. When he arrived for the taping, most of the content was focused on his struggles with drugs and poor parenting. Iyanla did not “fix” DMX’s life just made his image worse, and does not have DMX’s personal written consent to use the footage.”

The representative went on to reveal that Dark Man X is working on a new album which will include contributions from Swizz Beatz along with hopes of all working with Timbaland, Dr. Dre, and Kanye West. Recently, X hit the stage as a surprise guest during an Alicia Keys concert in New York City.

Also, DMX will be appearing in a film called Blame It On The Hustle featuring Mekhi Phifer and Ving Rhames.

Photo: OWN