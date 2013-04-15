Daft Punk “Get Lucky” With Pharrell & To Be Featured On Kanye West’s Next Album

Daft Punk’s growing relationship with Hip-Hop is arguably due to their sampling on Kanye West’s “Stronger” many moons ago off West’s Graduation. From that point, the French duo have inched their way into “urban” territory. Well, it looks like those inches are turning into yards.

With Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories arriving May 17th, the pair have been dropping little bits in anticipation of the project. One such glimpse arrived at the end of last week in the form of a commercial that aired during SNL. The track “Get Lucky” is playing with Pharrell Williams on the lead, flanked by Daft Punk and none other than Nile Rodgers. Whether this is a clip from the actual video or just a teaser is unknown. The track sounds fresh though.

In addition, Rolling Stone reported that Kanye West was holed up with Daft Punk in the studio in France, cranking out some cuts for his own project. Apparently two songs were recorded, and West already has a video in the works for one of the songs. That means there could very well be a double dose of Daft Punk on Ye’s album that was rumored to be titled I Am God. A godly combination indeed. In the meantime, peep the video teaser with Skateboard P below.

Photo: YouTube