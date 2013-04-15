Fashion Dos & Don’ts With A$AP Rocky [VIDEO]

Fashion is clearly A$AP Rocky‘s thing outside of his musical endeavors, having displayed an affinity for high end, streetwear, and designing clothing in the past. Though most don’t have the finances or desire to dress like the young rapper, he does possess a certain knowledge on outfit architecture that made him the perfect candidate to explain some of fashion’s dos and don’ts with The Hour.

“In fashion, just like in Hip-Hop, you can’t only set the bar; you also have to raise it,” and with that the PMF gives five points of advice for the common man looking to improve his look in the hilarious footage. Among those was one the Harlem native knows all too well: taking risks.

Rocky also reveals a few fashion decisions that will make you look ridiculous: wearing a box, dressing like a golfer, and wearing NFL jerseys with your name on the back, though he’s been victim to the last one quite recently.

Hopefully this public service makes up for his questionable opinion on women and their lipstick decisions. Folks this isn’t your cue to dress like the “Wild For the Night” artist. Find your own wave after checking out the MC’s advice below.

Photo: YouTube