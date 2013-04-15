Common – “Open Letter Pt. II” [LISTEN]

When Jay-Z dropped “Open Letter,” it was certain that a wave of freestyles were sure to follow. Pitbull led things off with a 16 that was met with mixed reviews. Luckily, it didn’t take much longer for the Internets to receive a quality verse courtesy of Common.

The Chicago MC uses the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz produced-track as a platform to drop an open letter of his own, as he comes to Hov’s defense and mentions his own plight with the media. He even speaks on how America’s neglected the senseless gun violence that plagues the Chicago streets.

“Can’t a n***a rap and make movies?/ Y’all seen how Fox News tried to do me?/ They say I’m too black, like it’s lights out/ Might not get invited to the White House,” raps Common Sense.

We can’t say that we aren’t excited by Common’s recent string of verses, starting with Big Sean’s “Switch Up” and the No I.D. produced song “Congratulations.” Let’s hope that this inspiration is enough to get a new album out of the “Celebrate” rapper.

Hear “Open Letter Pt. II” below.

Photo: Coca!ne 80s