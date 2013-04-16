Drake ft. James Fauntleroy – “Girls Love Beyoncé” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Drake promised two singles this week, and so far he is a man of his word. Drizzy is back on his singing steez for “Girls Love Beyoncé,” featuring James Fauntleroy of Coca!ne 80’s fame.

For the hook, Fauntleroy interpolates the chorus of Destiny’s Child’s hit “Say My Name.” The dusky instrumental (via Noah “40” Shebib) is a slow burner, with steady drums and vocals used in the groove while the YMCMB rapper delivers some emo-soaked bars.

Drake’s third proper album, Nothing Was The Same, is due out later this year. This weekend, Drake was at the Barclays Center performing after the Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday night, after sending sharp slander in Chris Brown’s direction on Friday evening during an interview with Elliott Wilson.

Listen to, and download, “Girls Love Beyoncé” below. Let us know what you think in the comments. One more single to go this week, unless you count DJ Khaled’s “No New Friends,” featuring Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

—

Photo: Instagram