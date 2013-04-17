Cam’Ron ft. Lil Wayne – “Love To A Diplomat” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cam’Ron once again links up with Lil Wayne for “Love To A Diplomat.” The Diplomats and YMCMB collaboration will be appearing Funkmaster Flex’s Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself? mixtape.

The ” Suck It Or Not” rapper keep the lyrics playful and slick. “I be with some Asian girls and we lost in Japan, I tell them Konichiwa, they say of course you the man/I tell them, I hear you but, that ain’t important to Cam,” spits the Harlem rapper over the frantic, DTP produced track.

As for Weezy, he is relegated to the chorus, chanting “Ever made love to a Diplomat?! Dipset!” over and over again.

Funk Flex’s Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself? project is due out later today via his music app. Listen to and download “Love To A Diplomat” below.

Photo: Instagram