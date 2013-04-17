Barack Obama Says White House Has “Better Things To Do” Than Book Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Travel [VIDEO]

President Barack Obama was on the Today Show this morning, so of course one of the questions deemed important enough to ask about was Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s trip to Cuba. Yes, that was sarcasm.

The POTUS was candid in his response to the reporter’s inquiry about the trip, which included a mention of Jay-Z name dropping him on his “Open Letter” single and getting personal clearance to visit Castro’s land.

“I wasn’t familiar that they were taking the trip,” said Obama. “My understanding is I think they went through a group that organizes these educational trips down to Cuba. This is not something the White House was involved with. We got better things to do.”

Before you even start, that is not a Jay-Z diss. Being the leader of the free world does mean you have to prioritize, after all.

This whole brouhaha about Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s anniversary trip to Cuba, which was approved by the Treasury Department, really got legs when Jay-Z rapped, “Obama said chill ‘You gonna get me impeached’,” on “Open Letter.” The song ironically was probably meant to put a rest to the chit chatter.

Even the White House’s press secretary was forced to comment, saying that Jigga’s bars about hollering at Obama were untrue.

