Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge – “Rise Of The Ghostface Killah” [VIDEO]

Didn’t cop Ghostface Killah and Adrian Younge’s Twelve Reasons To Die album yesterday? What’s your problem. To provide you with some more incentive, today we get the video for “Rise of the Ghostface Killah.”

The visual finds Ghost Deini taking it back to ’93, rhyming with a stocking mask on like in the halcyon days of the Wu-Tang Clan. RZA plays narrator and also appears in the clip, which partially takes place in an old church. Also included are a bunch of chicks that look like they are part of the occult, a roomful of gangsters that are about to catch a bad one and a preacher that looks out of his depth. Basically the video plays a like a short film, with playing the role of MC and assassin.

“It’s the almighty rise of the murderous Ghostface, bodies dropped in aisles, left a cold case/Colombian neckties from a Black Gambino, bodies get dropped in the black El Camino,” spits Tony Starks. Yep, son is still nice.

Watch the David Wong directed video for “Rise Of The Ghostface Killah” below.

Photo: YouTube