Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa Reveal Release Date For Live In Concert Mixtape [VIDEO]

Curren$y Spitta and Wiz Khalifa held a livestream and announced a release date for their joint mixtape, Live In Concert. [Pun not intended, but very appropriate.]

The two MC’s held court for their Taylor Gang and Jet Life following for a little over 15 minutes. But what you care about is the release date, April 20. Of course that’s the date since 4/20 is considered a holiday for all you kush connoisseurs out there.

The album was supposed to drop a year ago but unfortunately sample clearances prevented its release. “There was some hurdles, a little red tape we had to cut through,” explained Spitta, aka Wiz’s son’s godfather. “In the music business that happens, ya know, to keep us from getting sued and sh-t sp we had to do the proper channels. And with respect to the artist whose music we created Live In Concert on we had to do the proper things and make some moves, so it took a minute.”

Considering Redman and Method Mad had How High, isn’t it time these two had a feature film? We’re sure Spitta and Wiz had plenty to talk about, so you can watch the full session below.

But wait, Live In Concert is only seven songs?

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: YouTube