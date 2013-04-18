J. Cole – “Maine On Fire” [LISTEN]

Quality bars are all J. Cole has to give on “Maine On Fire,” a track that actually dates back to over a year-and-a-half ago. Fans may recall seeing the Roc Nation artist debut the Raphael Saadiq-sampled song at a show last fall. It’s lingered in unreleased limbo since then, but the soulful cut now calls Funkmaster Flex’s Who You Mad At? Me or Yourself? home.

The self-produced record is ladened with spine tingling horns and heartfelt riffs from the Tony! Toni! Toné! singer, as the North Carolina MC proclaims his greatness with lyrics boasting “[I] gave you truth at a time when n—as preferred the liars.”

“Maine On Fire” and the slowly bubbling “Power Trip” should whet appetites until Coles sophomore LP Born Sinner releases June 25. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for an Internet downloadable version of Flex’s new mixtape. Until then, Who You Mad At? Me or Yourself? is exclusively available on his app, which runs on iOS and Google Play.

Photo: Robin Marchant