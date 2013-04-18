Juicy J – “Ain’t No Coming Down” [LISTEN]

There may be no OG rapper enjoying a greater career renaissance than Juicy J. The Three 6 Mafia vet and Taylor Gang member drops a new single called “Ain’t No Coming Down.”

As usual, the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper doesn’t stray too far from his go-to topics, getting high, seducing chicks and living the lavish rap life. “My eyes so low, I’m so lit, I might nod after one more hit/In a foreign whip with a foreign b-tch, I live every night like a p0rno flick,” spits the trippy one.

The song’s liquid and bass heavy production was cooked up by Childish Major (aka the guy that produced “U.O.E.N.O.”) and C4. Juicy J’s new album, Stay Trippy, is due out later this year. Recently, Juicy dropped a standout verse on will.i.am’s “Freshy” and T-Pain’s “Bad B-tches Link Up.”

Listen to “Ain’t No Coming Down” below.

Photo: YouTube