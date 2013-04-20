Kendrick Lamar Announces “good kid, m.A.A.d city” Summer World Tour

Kendrick Lamar is taking the show on the road this summer on a whopping 60-date trek to be exact. The occasion, you ask? Well that would be the “good kid, m.A.A.d city” tour, which the Compton MC will set out on May 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The tour will include 23 headlining shows, 22 international festivals, and 15 U.S. festivals, among them The Govenors Ball, Bonnaroo, Wireless Festival, Lollapalooza, and inaugural BET Experience. The “Money Trees” rapper will be stopping in noteworthy cities like Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Montreal, Paris, and Zurich.
Fans of the entire Black Hippy collective are in luck, as ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock will all be present on the U.S. leg of the tour. You can purchase tickets and find more tour details over at AEG Live. See the official list of dates below.
Kendrick Lamar – “good kid, m.A.A.d city” World Tour Dates:
May 5th – West Palm Beach, FL – SUNFEST
May 11 – Columbia, MD – Sweetlife Festival
May 17 – La Jolla, CA – Sungod Festival
May 18 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival
May 22 – Las Vegas, – NV Cosmopolitan
May 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
May 29 – Portland, ME – The Waterfront At Ocean Gateway
May 30 – Albany, NY – Armory
June 1 – Junction, VT – Champion Valley Exposition
June 3 – Belle Vernon, PA – Ice Garden
June 4 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob Pavilion at Nautica
June 5 – Detroit, MI – Chene Park
June 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
June 8 – Randall’s Island, NY – Govenors Ball
June 10 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge River Center
June 11 – Houston, TX – Reliant Arena
June 12 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre
June 13 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
June 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 20 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
June 21 – Simpsonville, SC – Charter Amphitheatre
June 22 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
June 23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
June 26 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
June 28 – San Diego, CA – Del Mar Fair Festival
June 29 – Kansas City, KS – Kanrocksas Festival
June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – BET Experience
July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Heineken Open’er Festival
July 4 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
July 5 – Zurich, SE – Touch the Lake Festival
July 6 – Haachtsesteenweg, BE – Rock Werchter Festival
July 7 – Arras, FR – Main Square Festival
July 8 – Birmingham, UK – Academy
July 9 – Manchester, UK – Apollo
July 10 – Leeds, UK – Academy
July 11 – Grafenhainichen, DE – Splash Festival
July 12 – Kinross-shire, UK – T in the Park Festival
July 13 – London, UK – Wireless Festival
July 14 – Rotterdam, NL – North Sea Jazz Festival
July 17 – Montreaux, CH – Montreaux Jazz Festival
July 18 – Molde, NO – Molde Jazz Festival
July 19 – Tonsberg, NO – Slottsfjell
July 20 – Pori, FI – Pori Jazz Festival
July 27 – Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
Aug 2 – Toronto, Canada- Sound Academy
Aug 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
Aug 4 – Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Music Festival
Aug 8 – Oslo, NO – Oya Festival
Aug 9 – Helsinki, FI – Flow Festival
Aug 10 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival
Aug 15 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop Festival
Aug 16 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival
Aug 17 – Chelmsford, UK – V Festival
Aug 18 – South Staffordshire, UK – V Festival
Aug 20 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Aug 22 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
Aug 23 – Paris, FR – Rock En Seine Festival
Aug 24 – Hradec Kralove, CZ – Hip Hop Kemp Festival
—
Photo: TDE