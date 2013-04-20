Kendrick Lamar Announces “good kid, m.A.A.d city” Summer World Tour

Kendrick Lamar is taking the show on the road this summer on a whopping 60-date trek to be exact. The occasion, you ask? Well that would be the “good kid, m.A.A.d city” tour, which the Compton MC will set out on May 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The tour will include 23 headlining shows, 22 international festivals, and 15 U.S. festivals, among them The Govenors Ball, Bonnaroo, Wireless Festival, Lollapalooza, and inaugural BET Experience. The “Money Trees” rapper will be stopping in noteworthy cities like Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Montreal, Paris, and Zurich.

Fans of the entire Black Hippy collective are in luck, as ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock will all be present on the U.S. leg of the tour. You can purchase tickets and find more tour details over at AEG Live. See the official list of dates below.

Kendrick Lamar – “good kid, m.A.A.d city” World Tour Dates:

May 5th – West Palm Beach, FL – SUNFEST

May 11 – Columbia, MD – Sweetlife Festival

May 17 – La Jolla, CA – Sungod Festival

May 18 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival

May 22 – Las Vegas, – NV Cosmopolitan

May 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

May 29 – Portland, ME – The Waterfront At Ocean Gateway

May 30 – Albany, NY – Armory

June 1 – Junction, VT – Champion Valley Exposition

June 3 – Belle Vernon, PA – Ice Garden

June 4 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob Pavilion at Nautica

June 5 – Detroit, MI – Chene Park

June 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

June 8 – Randall’s Island, NY – Govenors Ball

June 10 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge River Center

June 11 – Houston, TX – Reliant Arena

June 12 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre

June 13 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre

June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

June 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 20 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

June 21 – Simpsonville, SC – Charter Amphitheatre

June 22 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

June 23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

June 26 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

June 28 – San Diego, CA – Del Mar Fair Festival

June 29 – Kansas City, KS – Kanrocksas Festival

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – BET Experience

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Heineken Open’er Festival

July 4 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 5 – Zurich, SE – Touch the Lake Festival

July 6 – Haachtsesteenweg, BE – Rock Werchter Festival

July 7 – Arras, FR – Main Square Festival

July 8 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

July 9 – Manchester, UK – Apollo

July 10 – Leeds, UK – Academy

July 11 – Grafenhainichen, DE – Splash Festival

July 12 – Kinross-shire, UK – T in the Park Festival

July 13 – London, UK – Wireless Festival

July 14 – Rotterdam, NL – North Sea Jazz Festival

July 17 – Montreaux, CH – Montreaux Jazz Festival

July 18 – Molde, NO – Molde Jazz Festival

July 19 – Tonsberg, NO – Slottsfjell

July 20 – Pori, FI – Pori Jazz Festival

July 27 – Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

Aug 2 – Toronto, Canada- Sound Academy

Aug 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Aug 4 – Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Music Festival

Aug 8 – Oslo, NO – Oya Festival

Aug 9 – Helsinki, FI – Flow Festival

Aug 10 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival

Aug 15 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop Festival

Aug 16 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival

Aug 17 – Chelmsford, UK – V Festival

Aug 18 – South Staffordshire, UK – V Festival

Aug 20 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Aug 22 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

Aug 23 – Paris, FR – Rock En Seine Festival

Aug 24 – Hradec Kralove, CZ – Hip Hop Kemp Festival

Photo: TDE