Wiz Khalifa & A$AP Rocky Announce “Under The Influence Of Music” Tour

Wiz Khalifa and A$AP Rocky are going on tour. The two rappers representing Pittsburgh and New York City, respectively, will be embarking on the “Under The Influence of Music” tour this summer.

The pair made the announcement yesterday via a video that features them smoking a gang of green and the hashtags #its420somewhere and #theinfluencetour. While the Taylor Gang and A$AP Mob frontmen will headline, B.o.B, Trinidad Jame$ and Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew will also be on the bill. Berner, Chevy Woods and Smoke DZA will be making special appearances, too. Last year’s “Under The Influence of Music” tour was a success, and featured Mac Miller as well as J. Cole and others.

Wiz just dropped the long anticipated Live In Concert collaborative album with Curren$y Spitta this weekend. Check out the 2013 “Under The Influence Of Music” tour announcement trailer below, tour dates to follow shortly.

Also, check out Wiz’s interview with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, where he talks fatherhood, weed socks and knocking out 14 features in a week, on the next page.

