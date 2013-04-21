D’banj ft. Kanye West – “Scape Goat (Remix)” [LISTEN]

D’banj, born Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo, is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, who happened to get signed to G.O.O.D. Music back in 2011. For the “Scape Goat (Remix),” a big hit over in the motherland, he gets a pair of verses from Mr. Kanye West.

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper keeps the verses in line with the songs carefree vibe, with some of his tongue in cheek raunchiness. “Pina colada sippin’ by the sunset/My missions is to find every position we ain’t done yet,” spits Yeezy. We’re figuring this will land on D’Banj’s forthcoming DKM (D’King’s Men) album.

If you’re into checking credits, D’banj was a performer on “The Morning” on G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer compilation album. As for Kanye West, word is he’ll be making a return to Saturday Night Live as it’s musical guest on May 18.

Listen to D’banj’s “Scape Goat (Remix)” below.

