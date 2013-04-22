Drake Co-Signs New Artist Named PartyNextDoor [LISTEN]

A Drake co-sign goes a long way, just ask The Weeknd. The latest artist to get the Toronto rapper’s stamp of approval is PartyNextDoor.

The October’s Very Own blog posted a link to a song called “Make A Mil” by the artist, who is also just known as Party. The “Girls Love Beyoncé” rapper tweeted the following message with a link to the song; “{OVO} PARTYNEXTDOOR ~ Make A Mil: … OVO SOUND!”

The tune features an uptempo groove from the singer that includes enough Auto-Tune to draw Future comparison.

It’s purely speculation, but maybe we can expect him to appear on Drake’s forthcoming album, Nothing Was The Same, due out later this year. Also, things have been quiet regarding the deal Drake and Noah “40” Shebib signed with Warner Bros. to distribute their October’s Very Own label. Regardless, expect big things from the OVO, no XO, label in 2013.

Last we saw Drake he was performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at the Jordan Brand Classic. Listen to PartyNextDoor’s “Make A Mil” below. Let us know what you think of Drake’s latest draft pic in the comments.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

—

Photo: OVO