Kanye West – The Prerequisite (Unreleased Demos) [DOWNLOAD]

In the past week, the Internets received a surprise in the form of new tracks by Kanye West, sort of. Thank a contributor from the KanyeToThe forums for providing a compilation of tunes by the G.O.O.D. Music general that pre-dates his College Dropout days.

The first leaks were demos of songs like “Jesus Walks” and “All Falls Down” that would later go on the define the Chicago MC‘s career. More unheard records have since unearthed and have been compiled into a 15-song mixtape affectionally coined The Prerequisite.

Die hard Yeezy fans have probably heard a few of these tracks, many of which have been circulating the information highway for years. “Home (Windy),” featuring John Legend in particular happens to be favorite around these parts, and it’s actually the original version of Graduation track “Homecoming.” Other recognizable cuts like “Hey Mama” and “Family Business” also appear on the tape.

See the tracklist and get your daily dose of nostalgia after downloading The Prerequisite below.

1. Home (Windy)

2. Jesus Walks

3. Have It Your Way

4. Out Of Your Mind

5. Wow!

6. Need To Know

7. Gotta Pose

8. Never Letting Go (The Stalker Song)

9. Hey Mama

10. Know The Game

11. Family Business

12. Dream Come True

13. Freestyle

14. Last Freestyle

15. Heartbeat

DOWNLOAD: Kanye West – The Prerequisite

Photo: YouTube