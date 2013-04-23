Jay-Z & Kanye West Hug It Up In NYC [PHOTOS]

What’s beef? Jay-Z and Kanye West were spotted laughing and hugging it up in the NYC streets yesterday.

The two were thought to be at odds considering Yeezy threw hella shade at Justin Timberlake during one of his infamous on stage rants back in February. Nevertheless, with Yeezy back in town the pics reveal that it’s still all love between The Throne.

For you style mavens that may be reading this, Upscale Hype has the run down on the gear Mr. Carter and Mr. West were rocking:

Jay-Z and Kanye West seemed to be really happy to see each other out on the streets of NYC earlier today. Jay who pulled up in his chauffeured black Maybach wore a leather Just Don hat, a black Alexander Wang double breasted coat with leather sleeves ($1,295), hoodie, white tee, black jeans, and Timberland boots. Kanye carried his Comme des Garcon Homme Plus backpack (approx. $267) and wore a Balmain hoodie ($910), heather grey tee, black jeans, and Visvim FBT Shaman sneakers.

Not a single stitch of Rocawear or a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2’s in sight? Go figure.

Check out flicks of Hova and Yeezy, ad well as the latter and his future baby momma Kim Kardashian, in the gallery.

[Spotted at Complex]

—

Photos: PacificCoastNews, Bossip

