Iggy Azalea Signs With Island Def Jam Records

Artists can play musical chairs as well as record executives. Rapper and Wilhelmina model Iggy Azalea has signed a record deal with Def Jam Records.

The “Work” rapper shared the news today via Twitter. “Hey world. I signed to island def jam. Iam now mercury UK/ island def jam USA awesome!!!!,” she tweeted, clarifying the situation with her UK record deal. She also made sure to add that she is still affiliated with T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint, sort of.

She added, “No. That doesn’t mean I’m no [sic] in hustle gang. Save it. Still in it. Still on the hustle gang album. Friendship doesn’t require contracts.”

Def Jam’s last major signing was Trinidad Jame$. However, the executive who signed the “All Gold Everything” rapper, Joie Manda, recently resigned and slid over to a gig with Interscope Records.

Coincidentally, Interscope was the record label Azalea reportedly signed with back in early 2012, shortly before she appeared on the 2012 XXL Freshman cover. However, it was later revealed that the deal was essentially taken off the table when she aligned with Grand Hustle.

Azalea’s much delayed proper debut album, The New Classic, is due in stores sometime this summer.

