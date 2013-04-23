Ciara’s “Body Party”: 5 Reasons Future Is Winning [PHOTOS]

Future is winning, and he doesn’t even had to croon on a chorus. Case in point, Future Vandross’ girlfriend Ciara dropped a video for her Mike Will Made It produced hit“Body Party,” which pretty much confirms why the “Tony Montana” put the cuffs on her quickfast.

Our peeps at The Urban Daily took note of this, in gif form:

“This robe is so versatile. It’s a jump rope and a cape all in one…”

“”I think when things just organically feel right, naturally good things come from it,” Ciara recently told Billboard about working with Future. “He’ s such an amazing, creative person.”

Photo: Vevo