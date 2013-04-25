Bikini-Clad Beyoncé Debuts New Song In H&M Commercial [VIDEO]

Another new Beyoncé commercial means another new Beyoncé song. This time its for H&M (she is the face of the brand’s summer 2013 collections), with a new commercial featuring a new song from the R&B and Pop diva called “Standing On The Sun.”

In the clip, which judging from the scenery was also shot in the Bahamas like the H&M summer campaign’s photos, Queen B is singing and sashaying all around a beach. She goes through a bunch of different looks from the Swedish clothing retailer’s summer collection. The breezy tune with a shuffling groove was written by Sia and Greg Kurstin.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is currently on her The Mrs. Carter Show world tour. During its recent stop in Paris, she performed “Grown Woman,” the Timbaland-produced song that premiered in her latest Pepsi commercial.

Check out the new Jonas Akerlund-directed H&M commercial below. Check out more pics of Bey modeling the line’s bikinis in the gallery.

—

Photos: H&M

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »