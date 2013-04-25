Mac Miller – “S.D.S.” [VIDEO]

After just dropping the song a few days ago, Mac Miller comes through with the video for “S.D.S.”

“Somebody do somethin’,” goes the song’s chorus, from which its title is derived. What the Pittsburgh rapper is doing is flexing his ever-improving flow. “I’m no God, I don’t think that I’m a human though cause I’m so odd/People selling drugs cause they can’t find no job, wonder if Christ made a million off of selling the cross,” spits Mac.

The unconventional but stirring beat is hooked up by Flying Lotus. In the video, Mac plays a b-boy superhero going up against…Corey Feldman. The clip is hella entertaining, though. However, we don’t think Mac looks all that much like David Duchovny aka Mulder from The X-Files.

What you can do is download “S.D.S.,” which will appear on Mac’s forthcoming Watching Movies With The Sound Off album, via iTunes right here. Or, you can watch its Rex Arrow-directed video below.

—

Photo: YouTube