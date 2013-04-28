Jay-Z Co-Executive Producer Of Indie Film An Oversimplification Of Her Beauty [VIDEO]

Jay-Z has his hands in multiple deals and ventures at any given moment. Besides divesting from the Brooklyn Nets, executive producing The Great Gatsby soundtrack and signing WNBA draft pick Skylar Diggins to Roc Nation Sports, the rapper/mogul, and soon to be official sports agent, is a co-executive producer of an independent film called An Oversimplification of Her Beauty.

Besides Jay-Z, the film’s other executive producers include author/director dream hampton and Wyatt Cenac. Directed by Terence Nance, who also has a starring role, the film is touted as blurring “the line between narrative, documentary, and experimental film as it explores the fantasies, emotions, and memories that race through Terence’s mind as he examines and re-examines a singular moment in time.”

Also worth noting is that the film will feature new music from renowned producer Flying Lotus. An Oversimplification of Her Beauty, an Official Selection at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, was released in limited theaters on April 26 and has received a 79% approval rating by film critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was hampton who co-authored Hova’s 2010 book, Decoded. Watch the trailer for An Oversimplification of Her Beauty below. Find out more about the film and where you can watch it right here.

[Spotted at Pitchfork]

—

Photo: YouTube