Kanye West’s Album is Reportedly “Done” [LISTEN]

The mystique behind a Kanye West project, let alone the possibility that he’s actually working on one, is enough to have fans’ anticipation tipping the richter scale. Braces yourselves, as the Chicago native’s sixth studio album is reportedly complete and awaiting release.

According to Hot 97 personality Peter Rosenberg, Mr. West has already played the album for his label. “I heard Def Jam had a listening last week. Everyone at the label listened to the album and really loved it.” His sources say the project is “dark, and really good.”

We’re guessing that West’s recent spotting in New York City with his big brother Jay-Z wasn’t mere coincidence

This news follows the official announcement that the G.O.O.D. Music general will appear on Saturday Night Live May 18, despite having harsh words about the show in the past. Here’s to hoping that West will use the forum to premier a new tune or two.

Months ago, West’s associate Malik Yusef described the project as “A distillation of what’s happening in the modern world.” He also said, “Just remember black music, the black experience. It’s a throwback to that era.”

Hear Rosenberg speak on the LP below. How many of you plan to tune into SNL May 18?

Photo: New York Times