Chris Brown – “I Can’t Win” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown is acknowledging he’s not on his Charlie Sheen with his latest track, “I Can’t Win.” The song eerily sounds like an open letter to Rihanna: “Now the only thing you love is a bottle/the only thing you have left is a shadow.”

But for every jab (pun intended), he’s still trying to save what’s left of this losing game.

Breezy isn’t winning at much these days. For those keeping up, his on again off again Chrianna saga has stalled yet again. Rihanna was spotted getting kissy face close with a new fan, leaving the “Fine China” crooner sending a string of tweets asking for “strength.” Over the weekend, he was caught turning up to Drake’s “Started For The Bottom.” Whether he was too blitzed to realize he was rocking kind of hard to his nemesis’ hit, or if he genuinely digs the track, is anyone’s guess.

Chris Brown’s sixth studio album, X, is due in stores July 16. Listen to “I Can’t Win,” which won’t be on Breezy’s new album, below.

—

Photo: RCA