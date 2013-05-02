Gucci Mane – “So Icey 2” [LISTEN]

Currently Gucci Mane is in the bing—reportedly Young Scooter is his cellmate—but there is still music to be promoted. That said, here we have LaFlare’s “So Icey 2.”

The LA Leakers liberated this sequel to the Atlanta rapper’s breakthrough hit. The OG version featured Young Jeezy, but clearly you shouldn’t expect to hear the Snowman on a Gucci track, like ever.

As for clever lines, “I had to go get some blunts, call me Gucci Man, Gucci too tough but I only can f-ck ya once, b-tch,” is probably the best you’ll find here, if lyrics are your thing. Just saying.

The “Lemonade” rapper is currently in the DeKalb County jail for a parole violation. LaFlare was arrested on April 12 for a parole violation, only a day after being released on $75,000 bond after being indicted for assaulting a soldier with a champagne bottle.

Gucci’s new album/mixtape, Trap House 3, is due out May 21. Listen to “So Icey 2” below.

Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution